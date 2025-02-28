German Retail Sales jump 2.9% YoY in January vs. 1.8% previous

- Retail Sales in Germany rebounded firmly on an annual basis in January.
- EUR/USD remains depressed in a range below 1.0400.
Retail Sales in Germany rebounded 0.2% month-on-month (MoM) in January, following the 1.6% decrease recorded in December, the official data released by Destatis showed Friday.
The reading outpaced the market expectation for a 0% print.
On an annual basis, Retail Sales rose by 2.9% in January, compared to a 1.8% growth reported in December.
Market reaction
These data fails to impress Euro buyers. At the press time, EUR/USD is trading 0.09% lower on the day at 1.0387.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.24%
|0.24%
|-0.01%
|0.38%
|0.60%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.16%
|0.22%
|0.44%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|-0.24%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.25%
|0.13%
|0.35%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|0.15%
|0.36%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|0.22%
|0.37%
|0.60%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.38%
|-0.22%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.37%
|0.21%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.60%
|-0.44%
|-0.35%
|-0.36%
|-0.60%
|-0.21%
|-0.53%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.31%
|0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0400 after German data
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0400 in European trading on Friday. The pair is undermined by the increased haven demand for the US Dollar amid tariff concerns. Upbeat German Retail Sales and Import Prices data fail to impress the Euro. US PCE inflation awaited.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continue to sell off
Bitcoin price continues declining on Friday after falling more than 15% this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 24% and 21%, respectively.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.2600 as US PCE inflation data looms
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. Tariff uncertainty from US President Trump weighs on the risk-sensitve Pound against the safe-haven US Dollar, despite prudent BoE commentary. All eyes remain on the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price remains depressed near two-week low amid modest USD strength
Gold price attracts sellers for the second straight day amid a broadly stronger USD. The risk-off mood and sliding US bond yields do little to support the precious metal. Traders now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.