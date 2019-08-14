The German economy contracted by 0.1% q/q in the second quarter of 2019 and matched expectations of -0.1%, the preliminary report by Destatis showed this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the yearly rate showed no growth in Q2 as compared to the previous reading of 0.6%, but bettered market expectations of 0.3% contraction.

The shared currency remains on the back foot on in-line with expectations the German Q2 GDP release, keeping EUR/USD in lows near 1.1165 region.

About German Prelim GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better than expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).