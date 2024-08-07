German Industrial Production jumps 1.4% MoM in June vs. 1.0% expected

Germany’s industrial sector returned to expansion in June, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Wednesday.
Industrial output in the Eurozone’s top economy increased by 1.4% MoM, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, as against an expected increase of 1.0% and a 2.5% drop registered in May.
German Industrial Production slid at an annual rate of 4.1% in June versus May’s -6.7%.
EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data
Encouraging German industrial figures fails to move the needle around the Euro, as EUR/USD continues to hold lower ground near 1.0900. The pair is down 0.20% on the day, at the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0900 on renewed US Dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading under pressure near 1.0900 in European trading on Wednesday, retracing from seven-month highs. The continued recovery in risk sentiment and a broad US Dollar rebound, in the face of the USD/JPY rally, drag the pair lower.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 147.00 after BoJ's Uchida speaks again
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 147.00 after testing 148.00 early Wednesday. Traders digest the dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida, helping the Japanese Yen recover some ground, despite the upbeat mood. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
Gold tests critical daily support line, as sellers refuse to give up
Gold price is extending its losing momentum into the fifth straight day on Wednesday, approaching the weekly low of $2,364 amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin likely to crash 19% as dead-cat scenario unfolds
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are currently showing indications of modest recoveries, with each cryptocurrency experiencing brief upward movements. However, these recoveries appear to be temporary.
Europe to run with the risk on baton
Asia-Pacific markets bounced back impressively on Wednesday, catching a wave from Wall Street’s rally that ended a tense three-day losing streak. The market mood seems as changeable as the weather.