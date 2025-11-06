German Industrial Production rose 1.3% MoM in September vs. 3% expected
Germany’s industrial sector activity rose less than expected in September, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Thursday.
In the Eurozone’s top economy, Industrial Output rose by 1.3% over the month in September, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected 3% figure and a 3.7% fall (revised from -4.3%) in August.
German Industrial Production declined 1.0% year-over-year (YoY) in September versus August’s 3.6% decrease (revised from -3.9%).
EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.17% on the day to trade at 1.1508.
Euro Price Last 7 Days
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.81%
|1.03%
|0.85%
|1.15%
|0.97%
|1.86%
|1.19%
|EUR
|-0.81%
|0.26%
|-0.02%
|0.34%
|0.21%
|1.06%
|0.38%
|GBP
|-1.03%
|-0.26%
|-0.22%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.80%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.85%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.28%
|0.14%
|0.99%
|0.47%
|CAD
|-1.15%
|-0.34%
|-0.07%
|-0.28%
|-0.15%
|0.74%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.97%
|-0.21%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.15%
|0.85%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-1.86%
|-1.06%
|-0.80%
|-0.99%
|-0.74%
|-0.85%
|-0.67%
|CHF
|-1.19%
|-0.38%
|-0.12%
|-0.47%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
