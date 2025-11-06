German Industrial Production rose 1.3% MoM in September vs. 3% expected

Germany’s industrial sector activity rose less than expected in September, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Thursday.

In the Eurozone’s top economy, Industrial Output rose by 1.3% over the month in September, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected 3% figure and a 3.7% fall (revised from -4.3%) in August.

German Industrial Production declined 1.0% year-over-year (YoY) in September versus August’s 3.6% decrease (revised from -3.9%).

EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.17% on the day to trade at 1.1508.