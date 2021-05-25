German IFO’s Economist: The economy should grow 2.6% in Q2 vs. Q1

Following the release of the final German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that “the economy should grow 2.6% in Q2 vs. Q1.

Additional quotes

“Upswing is picking up pace. “

“See German economy growing 2.8% in Q3.”

“Expectations in tourism and hospitality exploded in May, hopes for good summer.”

“German key industries such as engineering, electrical sector, chemicals remain well-positioned.”

“Rising costs for raw materials are increasingly being passed on.”

“More companies are saying that they plan price hikes.”

“Construction sector still well positioned, rapid increase in raw material prices is becoming a serious problem.”

“Some 39.4% of construction companies say they have difficulty procuring materials.”

