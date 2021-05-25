EUR/USD jumps to the highest level since January, beyond mid-1.2200s

- EUR/USD gained strong positive traction for the second straight day amid sustained USD selling.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields, risk-on mood weighed heavily on the greenback.
- Sustained move beyond the 1.2235-40 region might have already set the stage for further gains.
The EUR/USD pair caught some fresh bids during the early European session and shot to the highest level since January, around the 1.2260-65 region in the last hour.
The pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias. Investors now seem aligned with the Fed's view that inflation in the US is likely to be transitory and have been scaling back expectations about an inflation-driven rate hike. This was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.
In fact, the key USD Index tumbled to fresh multi-month lows, around mid-89.00s and was further pressured by an extension of the recent downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets further contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to some technical buying on a move beyond the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. This might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent strength towards reclaiming the 1.2300 mark, en-route YTD tops around mid-1.2300s, looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2261
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.2215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2122
|Daily SMA50
|1.199
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2297
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
Gold resumes run-up to $1,900 as US Treasury yields stay pressured
Gold regains upside momentum following its bounce off intraday low even as the buyers struggle around $1,879, down 0.10% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session. US data, Fed remain as the key catalysts.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.