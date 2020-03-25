German IFO’s Economist: GDP could drop by 5-20% this year

Following the release of the final German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist said that there could be a GDP drop of between 5-20% this year.

The degree depends on length of shutdown.

We presume that there will be a bad recession for at least two quarters.

The proportion of pessimistic companies has risen strongly in recent days.

German manufacturing index hit its lowest level since August 2009.

Sentiment has never fallen as strongly as this in the services sector.

Food shops and chemists are among the few areas where business climate has risen.