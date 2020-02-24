German IFO Business Climate Index beats estimates with 96.1 in Feb, EUR/USD hits a fresh session high

- German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 96.1 in February.
- IFO Current Economic Assessment stood at 98.9 this month.
- February German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 93.4.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 96.1 in February, stronger than last month's 95.9 and beating the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 95.3.
Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 98.9 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 99.1 and 98.6 anticipated.
On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, came in at 93.4 for Feb, up from previous month’s 92.9 reading and bettered market expectations of 92.2.
The IFO said that the economy seems not to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
About German IFO
The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.
FX implications
The upside surprise seen in the German IFO survey strengthened the recovery momentum in the euro, driving the EUR/USD pair a few pips higher to print a new session high of 1.0840, a delayed reaction.
Despite the renewed uptick, the spot remains vulnerable, in the wake of increased safe-haven demand for the US dollar amid growing concerns over the China coronavirus contagion globally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid upbeat IFO data, coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850 as the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1. Coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Forex Today: Coronavirus consumes markets, Gold eyeing $1,700, German data awaited
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease continues spreading and is taking its toll. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sounded the alarm over the outbreak at the Communist Party's gathering.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.