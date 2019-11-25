German IFO Business Climate Index rises to 95.0 in November, EUR/USD unmoved

German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 95.0 in November.

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 95.0 in November, firmer than last month's 94.6 and meeting the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 95.0.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 97.9 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 97.8 and 97.9 anticipated.

On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, came in at 92.1 for November, up from previous month’s 91.5 reading but missed market expectations of 92.5.

The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.

The mixed IFO numbers served had virtually no impact on the Euro, leaving EUR/USD in the familiar range above the 1.10 handle.