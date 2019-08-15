German government expects no-deal Brexit - Handelsblatt

According to German daily Handelsblatt, Germany government believes that the UK will end up leaving the European Union without a deal.

There is a "high probability" for a disorderly Brexit on 31 October, Germany Ministry of Finance said in a statement and urged member states to take no-deal Brexit scenario seriously while arguing that the British government might not be able to win Parliament's approval even if the backstop is removed from the Withdrawal Agreement.

The British pound doesn't seem to be paying any mind to this article with the GBP/USD pair adding 0.4% on the day at 1.2107.