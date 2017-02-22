German election poll: Merkel's CDU 34% vs Schulz’ SDP 36% - RTRS

Latest poll on German elections, conducted by Forsa, was published in Germany’s Stern magazine, Reuters reports.

The German elections are likely to be held in September this year.

Key findings:

A sample of 2502 for both Stern and RTL between 13-17 Feb

Merkel's CDU 34% vs Social Democrats 31%

39% would vote for Merkel if there was a direct vote for Chancellor, 1% more than last week

SDP leader Schulz down 1% to 36%

Anti-immigration party AfD down 1% at 8%, lowest level for this poll for 7 months

Far-left Link 8%

Greens 7%