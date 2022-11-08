- The GBPJPY snaps two days of gains, diving almost 90 pips amidst a risk-off impulse.
- GBPJPY Price Analysis: Neutral-to-upward biased, but failure to crack 169.00, exposed the pair to selling pressure.
The GBPJPY drops from weekly highs at around 169.08 as sentiment shifts, with most US equities trading in the red, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, clinging to gains. In the FX, safe-haven currencies begin to pare their earlier losses, so the Japanese Yen is staging a comeback against the Pound Sterling. At the time of writing, the GBPJPY is trading at 167.92, down by 0.47%.
GBPJPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After snapping four days of consecutive losses, the GBPJPY recovered some ground and registered this week’s previous high at around 169.09. However, as market sentiment shifted negatively, the cross-currency pair tumbled but failed to push below 167.60, which could open the door for a re-test of weekly lows at 165.92. Hence, the GBPJPY’s first support would be the 167.00 figure. The break below will expose the 166.00 psychological level, followed by the weekly low.
Otherwise, if the GBPJPY stays above 167.60, the pair could resume its uptrend but face solid resistance levels on the upside. The first supply zone would be the psychological 168.00 figure, followed by the weekly high of 169.09 and then the 170.00 mark.
GBPJPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|168.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|167.82
|Daily SMA50
|164.48
|Daily SMA100
|164
|Daily SMA200
|161.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.1
|Previous Daily Low
|166.06
|Previous Weekly High
|172.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.09
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|169.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD gives up early gains, settles below 0.6500
The AUDUSD pair peaked at 0.6550 on the back of a greenback’s sell-off in the American session but trimmed most of its gains as Wall Street lost momentum ahead of the close. AUDUSD remains little changed for the week in the 0.6480 price zone.
EURUSD retreats after flirting with 1.0100
EURUSD hit an intraday high of 1.0095 before shedding some ground, still holding on to substantial gains above parity. Financial markets are nervous ahead of the US midterm elections’ results and inflation figures.
Gold at fresh one-month highs above $1,710
Gold soared past $1,710 and aims to challenge October's monthly high at $1,729.87. A sharp decline in US Treasury yields during US trading hours triggered a USD sell-off. Market participants await political clues amid US mid-term elections.
Bitcoin price loses ground ahead of crucial US Midterm Elections and CPI inflation release
The US midterm election have a big chance to move BTC price, with meaningful crypto legislation set to be discussed in the coming months. If US CPI numbers are higher than expected, though, Bitcoin price could nosedive.
Many, if not most, economists foresee a recession in the United States
Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio recently said we are not preparing enough for the recession. But now Goldman chief economist Hatzius, who knows a hawk from a handsaw, thinks there is a “very plausible” path to avoiding recession.