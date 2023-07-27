GBPJPY collapses on a strong BoJ hint from Nikkei

- GBP/JPY sells-off on BoJ sentiment ahead of Friday's meeting.
- GBP/JPY drops into a potentially strong area of support in the 177.70/90s as per the hourly structure.
- Bears also eye the Point of Control near 177.00 and then a swing support area at 176.50.
GBP/JPY collapses on a strong hint from Nikkei news that the BoJ will discuss dropping the 0.5% cap in 10Y JGB yields in Friday's meeting. The article has shaken up the sentiment surrounding the Bank of Japan whereby it was otherwise recently telegraphed by the BOJ Governor Ueda that there was "still some distance to sustainably achieve 2% inflation target" and that unless their assumptions on need to sustainably achieve 2% target changes the BoJ's "narrative on monetary policy won't change."
However, that narrative has flipped in New York trade on Thursday and USD/JPY fell from 141.10 to a low of 139.09 when the Nikkei reported '' the Bank of Japan will discuss tweaking its yield curve control policy at a policy board meeting Friday to let long-term interest rates rise beyond its cap of 0.5% by a certain degree, Nikkei has learned, in what would be a shift toward a more flexible policy approach.'' Consequently, GBP/JPY has been dragged deeper below trendline resistance as follows:
GBP/JPY technical analysis
As can be seen, the price is falling but is leaving an M-pattern on the daily chart. A correction is inevitable but we just don't know when this horse will settle down.
GBP/JPY H1 chart
We can see a potentially strong area of support in the 177.70/90s as per the hourly structure back in the prior bullish cycle where volumes are starting to deplete. Below there, we have the Point of Control near 177.00 and then a swing support area at 176.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD hits fresh lows under 1.1000 as DXY rises further
The US dollar has resumed its rally and pushed EUR/USD further below 1.1000, to the lowest level since July 11. The greenback is rising sharply across the board supported by stronger-than-expected US economic data.
USD/JPY tumbles more than 200 pips ahead as Yen soars ahead of BoJ
A report from Nikkei has indicated that the Bank of Japan will discuss a tweak of its YCC on Friday to allow rates over 0.5%, which has boosted the Japanese Yen across the board. As a result, the USD/JPY pair tumbled from above 141.00 towards 139.00.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2800 as US Dollar remains strong
After a brief rebound, GBP/USD resumed its downtrend and hit fresh two-day lows near 1.2800. The pair remains under pressure due to the strength of the US dollar, moving closer to the weekly low of 1.2797.
Gold trades deep in negative territory below $1,950
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and slumped below $1,950. After the data from the US showed that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.4% in Q2, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield surged beyond 3.9% and weighed on XAU/USD.
Meta's Zuckerberg reaffirms commitment to metaverse, AI; Worldcoin struggles
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta has not given up on the metaverse despite the firm’s pivot to AI in the past few months. The metaverse vision and AI investments are the top two priorities for Zuckerberg, according to the recent earnings call.