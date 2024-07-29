There’s a reason to be skeptical about further Pound Sterling (GBP) strength. Even though, there is much to be said for a stronger pound at the moment – stubborn inflation, a recovering real economy and the hopes associated with the new Labour government. Much of the positive case is based on hope – basically, GBP is in a kind of honeymoon phase. But these hopes have to be realised first, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
GBP has less reasons to be bullish
“There are two events this week that should provide an initial assessment of where GBP is heading. Later today, the new government is expected to have to plug a £20 billion hole in the new budget. Although the parties are blaming each other for the situation, filling this hole is likely to require difficult decisions. The autumn budget is likely to be the main focus.”
“Also, Bank of England's (BoE) meeting on Thursday is likely to be of particular importance for GBP. Our economists believe that the BoE is likely to initiate a turnaround on interest rates, given that the headline rate has recently been on target. Much will depend on how the BoE justifies such a move. It would probably have to sound quite cautious in order to keep GBP supported.”
“There are definitely some risk factors for the GBP this week. This is not to say that we are not bullish on the GBP in the medium term. It's just that we have to factor into our forecast the risks of a more dovish BoE and a weakening real economy, as well as the problems facing the Labour government.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tuns south toward 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Monday and declines toward 1.0800. The US Dollar stages a decent comeback as risk sentiment sours amid Middle East tensions and the markets' nervousness ahead of a critical central bank meetings and data releases.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2850 in cautious start to week
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in the red below 1.2850. Investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's and the Bank of England's policy meeting this week, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold struggles to hold above $2,400
Gold started the week on a bullish note as markets reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East. After rising above $2,400, however, XAU/USD retreated below this level, pressured by the renewed US Dollar strength ahead of this week's critical events.
Ripple update: What to expect from XRP and Ripple lawsuit this week
Ripple (XRP) extended gains by nearly 2% early on Sunday. XRP sustained above the psychological price level of $0.60 amidst the optimism of Donald Trump’s speech at the Bitcoin conference, and BTC’s recent gains.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Fed, NFP, geopolitics and lots of data promise an explosive week Premium
Time for a summer holiday? Not yet, as this week promises to be super hot in financial markets. Three central bank decisions and US jobs data – which is growing in importance as inflation fades – provide a jam-packed schedule.