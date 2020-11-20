GBP/USD’s recovery from 1.3190 stalls right below 1.3300

- GBP/USD regains lost ground to reach levels right ahead of 1.3300.
- Upbeat comments from Brexit negotiators buoy the pound.
- GBP/USD likely to extend past 1.3280 - UOB.
The sterling has traded higher on Friday, extending its rebound from Thursday’s lows at 1.3195 to session highs a few pips shy of 1.3300 where bulls have lost steam. The pair, however, remains steady above 1.3260.
Pound advances on hopes of a Brexit deal
The pound has gained about 0.25% so far on Friday, buoyed by a more upbeat view about the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. European Commission President, Ursula van der Leyden has boosted market sentiment earlier today affirming that she has observed “better progress” over the last days, with more movement on “important files”.
Van der Leyden’s remarks have been confirmed by comments of EU and British representatives, suggesting that the positions are getting closer and that the deal might be imminent.
On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales have shown a 1.2% monthly increase and a 5.8% year-on-year growth in October. This is the sixth consecutive increase in retail consumption, which proves the resilience of the sector in times of coronavirus and has contributed to increase confidence in the GBP.
GBP/USD extra gains beyond 1.3280 are likely – UOB
The FX analysis team at UOB sees the pound biased higher with room for a further rally past 1.3280: “GBP ‘has to move and stay above 1.3380 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 1.3160 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that GBP is not ready to move above 1.3322’. GBP subsequently dropped to 1.3198 before rebounding strongly to end the day little changed at 1.3265 (-0.02%). Upward momentum continues to wane and unless GBP can maintain a foothold above 1.3280 within these 1 to 2 days, the prospect for a move above 1.3322 would diminish quickly.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3279
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3106
|Daily SMA50
|1.2989
|Daily SMA100
|1.2974
|Daily SMA200
|1.2718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3196
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3166
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3137
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD spikes to $1880
Gold jumped from $1,867 to $1,880/oz, reaching the highest level in two days. From the top pulled back and as of writing, the metal trades at $1,875, up by $10 for the day but still down for the week.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.