GBP/USD’s recovery from 1.3190 stalls right below 1.3300

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD regains lost ground to reach levels right ahead of 1.3300.
  • Upbeat comments from Brexit negotiators buoy the pound.
  • GBP/USD likely to extend past 1.3280 - UOB.

The sterling has traded higher on Friday, extending its rebound from Thursday’s lows at 1.3195 to session highs a few pips shy of 1.3300 where bulls have lost steam. The pair, however, remains steady above 1.3260.

Pound advances on hopes of a Brexit deal

The pound has gained about 0.25% so far on Friday, buoyed by a more upbeat view about the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. European Commission President, Ursula van der Leyden has boosted market sentiment earlier today affirming that she has observed “better progress” over the last days, with more movement on “important files”.

Van der Leyden’s remarks have been confirmed by comments of EU and British representatives, suggesting that the positions are getting closer and that the deal might be imminent.

On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales have shown a 1.2% monthly increase and a 5.8% year-on-year growth in October. This is the sixth consecutive increase in retail consumption, which proves the resilience of the sector in times of coronavirus and has contributed to increase confidence in the GBP.

GBP/USD extra gains beyond 1.3280 are likely – UOB

The FX analysis team at UOB sees the pound biased higher with room for a further rally past 1.3280: “GBP ‘has to move and stay above 1.3380 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 1.3160 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that GBP is not ready to move above 1.3322’. GBP subsequently dropped to 1.3198 before rebounding strongly to end the day little changed at 1.3265 (-0.02%). Upward momentum continues to wane and unless GBP can maintain a foothold above 1.3280 within these 1 to 2 days, the prospect for a move above 1.3322 would diminish quickly.”

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3279
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3106
Daily SMA50 1.2989
Daily SMA100 1.2974
Daily SMA200 1.2718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3279
Previous Daily Low 1.3196
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3228
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.322
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3137
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3387

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

