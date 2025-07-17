1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted the following yesterday (16 Jul, spot at 1.3395): 'We maintain our negative GBP view, even though the next technical target at 1.3320 may not come into view so soon – short-term oversold conditions could lead to consolidation first. On the upside, should GBP break above 1.3500 (‘strong resistance’), it would mean that the weakness in GBP has stabilised.' Our view still stands."

24-HOUR VIEW: "While we indicated yesterday that 'there is room for GBP to weaken further', we pointed out that 'any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3360/1.3445.' The subsequent price movements did not turn out as we expected. After dipping to a low of 1.3366, GBP popped to a high of 1.3485 before dropping back down to close at 1.3418 (+0.25%). Despite the sharp fluctuations, the current price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase. Expected range for today: 1.3360/1.3460."

The current price movements are likely part of a 1.3360/1.3460 consolidation phase. In the longer run, GBP view is still negative; the next technical target at 1.3320 may not come into view so soon, as it could consolidate first, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.