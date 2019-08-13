GBP/USD uninspired by rise in UK wages, as jobless rate ticks higher

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.9%y/y compared to 3.8% y/y expected.

The UK wages including bonuses rose by 3.7% y/y compared to 3.7% y/y expected.

The UK unemployment rate rises to 3.9% in June.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 3.9% 3m y/y in June versus 3.6% last and 3.8% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 3.7% 3m y/y in June versus 3.5% previous and 3.7% expected.

The Kingdom’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 3.9% in June, while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected increase.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28k in July, against expectations of a 32k increase and +31.4k (revised from +38k) seen previously. The claimant count rate steadied at 3.2%.

The GBP/USD pair ticked a few pips higher to near 1.2070 region on the mixed UK labor market report, still maintaining its recovery from a dip to 1.2041 lows reached last hour. Its remains to be seen if the spot can extend the latest leg higher amid a renewed risk-aversion wave and intensifying no-deal Brexit fears.

