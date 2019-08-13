GBP/USD uninspired by rise in UK wages, as jobless rate ticks higher

- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.9%y/y compared to 3.8% y/y expected.
- The UK wages including bonuses rose by 3.7% y/y compared to 3.7% y/y expected.
- The UK unemployment rate rises to 3.9% in June.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 3.9% 3m y/y in June versus 3.6% last and 3.8% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 3.7% 3m y/y in June versus 3.5% previous and 3.7% expected.
The Kingdom’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 3.9% in June, while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected increase.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28k in July, against expectations of a 32k increase and +31.4k (revised from +38k) seen previously. The claimant count rate steadied at 3.2%.
The GBP/USD pair ticked a few pips higher to near 1.2070 region on the mixed UK labor market report, still maintaining its recovery from a dip to 1.2041 lows reached last hour. Its remains to be seen if the spot can extend the latest leg higher amid a renewed risk-aversion wave and intensifying no-deal Brexit fears.
GBP/USD Levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2282
|Daily SMA50
|1.249
|Daily SMA100
|1.2716
|Daily SMA200
|1.2817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2015
|Previous Weekly High
|1.221
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2207
