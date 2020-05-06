GBP/USD: UK-US trade talks, coronavirus trouble traders below 1.2500 ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD looks for direction after three days of fall.
  • Virus woes, expectations of receding government aid pressure the Cable amid UK-US trade negotiations.
  • UK Construction PMI can offer immediate direction, “Super Thursday” is in the spotlight.

GBP/USD narrows the trading range below 1.2500, presently down 0.05% on a day around 1.2430, while heading into the London open on Wednesday. Even if the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) woes keep exerting downside pressure on the Cable, the on-going trade talks with the US, ahead of the “Super Thursday”, limits the pair moves. Also likely to contribute towards the recent pause could be the upcoming final reading of April month UK Constriction PMI.

On Tuesday, Britain registered the highest death toll in Europe by crossing Italy’s 29,315 figures with 29,427. This exerts additional pressure on the Tory government that is already criticized heavily for the lack of medical supplies, falling below testing targets and a lack of clear guidelines for lockdown exit.

Also negative for the pair is the Brexit doldrums that recently ticked after policymakers from the UK and the US began two-week long virtual trade negotiations that could push the European Union (EU) towards east exit norms. Furthermore, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, as per The Guardian, that Brexit talks are hurtling to another crisis point unless progress is made in the next two rounds of talks.

Additionally, the Times report suggesting the British policymakers are looking to scale down fiscal support also disappointed the pair traders. “The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to ‘wean’ businesses and workers off the government’s furloughing scheme by cutting wage subsidies,” said the news.

Even so, the traders are waiting for the key BOE, as well as today’s UK Construction PMI, amid the quiet Asian markets. The risk-tone remains mildly heavy following recently downbeat activity numbers from the leading global economies. As a result, the UK’s final reading of Construction PMI, expected 22 versus 39.3 prior, will be watched closely, together with the virus/trade updates, for directions ahead of tomorrow’s BOE.

Technical analysis

While 21-day SMA, currently near 1.2450, limits immediate upside, buyers are less likely to get impressed unless the pair crosses a 200-day SMA level of 1.2660. On the contrary, an ascending trend line from April 07, at 1.2335 now, seems to limit the pair’s near-term downside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2432
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.2436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2449
Daily SMA50 1.2421
Daily SMA100 1.2728
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2484
Previous Daily Low 1.2421
Previous Weekly High 1.2644
Previous Weekly Low 1.236
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2445
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.246
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2383
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2346
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2536

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

