- GBP/USD is juggling in six-pips as investors are expected to create positions post US Inflation data.
- For Fed’s neutral stance, a spree of a slowdown in price pressures is required.
- The UK's GDP is expected to remain vulnerable ahead.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a range of 1.2079-1.2085 after a mild recovery from a low near 1.2070. Investors have preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is highly expected to surprise the market participants this time.
The investing community is aware of the fact that soaring oil prices remained responsible for driving the price pressures to the sky. Now, fixed supply worries and a gloomy demand outlook on the oil front resulted in a steeper fall in oil prices. And, its multiplier effect will be witnessed in the inflation rate.
The street estimates are indicating a decent drop in the plain-vanilla inflation rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.7% from the prior release. Whereas, the core CPI that doesn’t inculcate oil and food prices is expected to elevate to 6.1% from the prior release of 5.9%.
For the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain calm and turn neutral, a series of drops in the cost-push inflation is desired. A one-time slowdown in the price pressures won’t be enough to trim the journey towards the neutral rate, however, exhaustion signals would delight Fed policymakers.
On the UK front, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to land at -0.2% vs. 0.8% in the prior release. And, the annual data is indicating a downward shift to 2.8% against the prior release of 8.7%. Also, the estimates for Manufacturing Production data are not displaying a rosy picture. The economic data is likely to tumble to 1.3% from the former print of 2.3%. This may keep the pound bulls on the back foot.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2083
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.205
|Daily SMA50
|1.2158
|Daily SMA100
|1.2455
|Daily SMA200
|1.2933
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.213
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2063
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2024
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2158
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0200, US inflation awaited
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0200, extending consolidation in early Europe. Germany confirms final HICP at 8.5% YoY in July. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid sluggish Treasury yields ahead of the all-important inflation data.
GBP/USD turns sideways below 1.2100 ahead of US Inflation
GBP/USD is juggling in a tight range below 1.2100, as investors refrain from placing bets on the pair ahead of the US Inflation data. The annualized US CPI is seen softening in July to 8.7%, although core figures are likely to quicken.
Gold: Bear cross to challenge bulls ahead of US inflation
Gold price tested the $1,800 mark for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, having shrugged off resurgent demand for the US dollar even as the Treasury yields jumped across the curve. XAU/USD eyes a softer US CPI print for a big break above the $1,800 mark.
How to trade DOGE as crypto markets coil up after recent crash?
Dogecoin price shows signs of consolidation as it produces a potential top formation. While the direction of DOGE is decided, there might be a minor detour before reaching its target.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!