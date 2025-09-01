GBP/USD draws support from the divergence in BoE-Fed policy expectations.

A modest USD uptick caps gains ahead of the final UK Manufacturing PMI.

Trades also seem reluctant ahead of this week’s important US macro data.

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and holds steady above the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.

The Bank of England's (BoE) cautious rate cut last month marks a big divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs at least twice by the end of this year. This, in turn, has been a key factor behind the British Pound's (GBP) relative outperformance against its American counterpart and validates the near-term positive outlook for the GBP/USD pair.

However, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick could act as a headwind for the currency pair. Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for this week's important US macro data scheduled at the start of a new week to confirm the next leg of a directional move. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair and positioning for any further appreciation.

Market participants now look to the release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI for some impetus amid thin liquidity on the back of the Labor Day holiday in the US. Meanwhile, the focus will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and driving the GBP/USD pair.