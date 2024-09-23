1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a positive GBP view since early last week (see annotations in the chart below). In our latest narrative from last Friday (20 Sep, spot at 1.3280), we highlighted that ‘while the price action continues to suggest GBP strength, overbought conditions could potentially limit any further advance.’ We added, ‘the next level to watch is 1.3350.’ GBP subsequently rose to 1.3341, closing at 1.3320 (+0.26%). Conditions remain overbought, but the advance is not showing sign of exhaustion just yet. That said, while GBP could rise above 1.3350, the potential of it reaching 1.3400 seems low for now. On the downside, should GBP break below 1.3210 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.3160), it would mean that GBP is not strengthening further.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After GBP rose sharply last Thursday, we highlighted on Friday that ‘while the rapid rise appears to be overextended, GBP seems to have enough momentum to test 1.3320 before leveling off.’ We added, ‘the next resistance at 1.3350 is unlikely to come under threat.’ GBP subsequently rose more than expected, reaching a high of 1.3341. Despite the advance, upward momentum has not increased much, and GBP is unlikely to rise further. Today, GBP is more likely to trade in a range, probably between 1.3270 and 1.3340.”

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3270 and 1.3340. In the longer run, GBP could rise above 1.3350; the potential of it reaching 1.3400 seems low for now, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.