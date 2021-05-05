GBP/USD to end neutral range once above key resistance at 1.4001/17 – Credit Suisse

No immediate change for GBP/USD with the market trapped in its neutral sideways range of the past two months. Cable would see this resolved higher only above the 1.4000/17 neighborhood, in the view of the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Support is seen at 1.3801/00
“Our immediate focus stays slightly higher in the range with resistance seen at 1.3933 initially ahead of 1.3977 and then more importantly at the March highs at 1.4001/17.”
“Beyond the 1.4001/17 area remains needed to end the sideways range and see a more convincing base established as well as reinforce our core longer-term bullish view following the completion of a much larger base above 1.3514 late last year. We would then look a move back to the 1.4238 high initially, ahead of our first core upside target of 1.4302/77 – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.”
“Support moves to 1.3882 initially, then 1.3838 ahead of the recent lows at 1.3801/00. Below here can see a fall back to 1.3717, then the much more important range lows at 1.3670/69.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
