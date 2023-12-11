GBP/USD ticks up above 1.2550 as US Dollar recovery stalls

On Thursday, the BoE will keep rates on hold, with BoE Bailey expected to give more info about the bank’s next steps. GBP/USD rebound to meet resistance at 1.2600 The technical picture shows the pair gathering bullish strength, yet still below 1.2600 resistance, which would negate the near-term corrective mood, and expose 1.2650 ahead of the mentioned 1.2730. On the downside, supports are Friadau’s low at 1.2500 and November 22 low at 1.2450.

US employment data boosted the Dollar last Friday, with the Nonfarm payrolls beating expectations and wages growing too fast to allow the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates in the coming months. This is likely to cushion US Dollar declines over the coming sessions. In the calendar, Tuesday’s UK Employment data and the US CPI will attract the market focus ahead of the all-important Fed monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The US central bank is expected to leave its benchmark rate on hold. The main attraction of the event will be the MPC members’ interest rate projections and Powell’s press conference for hints about any dovish turn that would hurt the US Dollar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.