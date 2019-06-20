GBP/USD ticks lower to 1.2700 mark after BoE lowers Q2 GDP estimate

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The post-FOMC USD selling helped gained traction for the third straight session.
  • The BoE MPC voted unanimously to leave rates/asset purchase facility unchanged.
  • The BoE lowers its Q2 GDP growth estimates and acknowledges the downward risk.

The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its early strong gains to over one-week tops, albeit remained well bid near the 1.2700 handle post-BoE announcement.

The dovish FOMC-led US Dollar selloff helped the pair to build on this week's recovery from multi-month lows near the key 1.2500 psychological mark and continue gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.

The bullish sentiment seemed rather unaffected by a slight disappointment from the UK monthly retail sales figures for May, with the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the strong follow-through up-move. 

As James Smith - developed markets economist at ING, points out that a fall in the UK retail sales is clearly down to the weather, where colder temperatures appear to have discouraged people from updating their summer wardrobes.

Meanwhile, the latest BoE monetary policy decision, wherein the UK central bank decided to maintain status-quo turned out to be a non-event for the market did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the British Pound.

The BoE MPC voted unanimously to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.75% and asset purchase facility at £435 billion, though slightly dovish outlook in the accompanying statement exerted some pressure on the major.

The BoE lowered its estimate of Q2 GDP growth to 0.0% from 0.2% previous and said that the downside risks to growth have increased amid intensifying global trade tensions and the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

The downside, however, remained limited and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further intraday slide ahead of the second-tier US economic releases later this Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2725
Today Daily Change 0.0081
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1.2644
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2658
Daily SMA50 1.2836
Daily SMA100 1.2965
Daily SMA200 1.2933
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2674
Previous Daily Low 1.2542
Previous Weekly High 1.2759
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2566
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2433
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2753
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2831

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

