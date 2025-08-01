GBP/USD: The next level to monitor is May’s low of 1.3140 – UOB Group

There is room for Pound Sterling (GBP) to weaken further against US Dollar (USD); any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3210/1.3310. In the longer run, strong downward momentum continues to suggest GBP weakness; the next level to monitor is May’s low of 1.3140, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Strong downward momentum continues to suggest GBP weakness
24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected GBP to 'consolidate between 1.3315 and 1.3385' yesterday. Although GBP subsequently rose and tested 1.3385, it plunged during the NY session, reaching a low of 1.3229. Today, there is room for GBP to weaken further, but any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3210/1.3310. GBP is unlikely to break clearly below 1.3210 or above 1.3310."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from two days ago (29 Jul, spot at 1.3350), in which we highlighted that 'price action continues to suggest GBP weakness, and the next technical target is 1.3300.' Yesterday, GBP fell and exceeded our target, as it dropped to a low of 1.3229. Strong downward momentum continues to suggest GBP weakness, and the next level to monitor is May’s low of 1.3140. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level is now at 1.3355, rather than the previous level of 1.3445. A breach of the ‘strong resistance’ would indicate that the weakness has begun to stabilise."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds slightly above 1.1400 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD stays in a tight daily range slightly above 1.1400 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound ahead of US employment data. In the Eurozone, annual HICP inflation remained unchanged at 2% in July.
GBP/USD hits fresh three-month lows near 1.3150, awaits US data
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure, hitting fresh three-month lows near 1.3150 in European trading on Friday. The Pound Sterling tumbles against the US Dollar amid rising expectations of a Bank of England rate cut next week, while the Fed sticks to its patient stance on policy. All eyes are now on the US NFP and ISM PMI data.
Gold price remains confined in a range as traders keenly await the crucial US NFP report
Gold price extends its directionless price move through the first half of the European session on Friday as traders keenly await the release of the US monthly jobs report before positioning for a firm intraday trajectory. In the meantime, a combination of diverging factors fails to assist the commodity to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from a one-month low.
US Nonfarm Payrolls set to slow further in July, highlighting tepid demand for workers
A pretty wild week is coming to an end with the release of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July, which will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Market analysts anticipated that the US added 110,000 new job positions in July, below the 147,000 gained in June.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.