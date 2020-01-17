- GBP/USD pair faded an intraday spike to levels beyond the 1.3100 handle.
- The technical set-up suggests the resumption of the prior bearish trajectory.
The GBP/USD pair extended disappointing UK retail sales data-led intraday pullback from levels beyond the 1.3100 handle and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3025 region in the last hour.
The early uptick beyond a confluence resistance – comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and the top end of a three-week-old ascending trend-channel – turned out to be a false breakout.
The subsequent downfall, which erased the previous session's positive move, now point to the emergence of fresh selling pressure and support prospects for the resumption of the prior bearish trend.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further depreciating move.
Some follow-through selling below the key 1.30 psychological mark will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards weekly lows support near the 1.2955 region.
The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2900 round-figure mark before the pair eventually drops to test the descending channel support, currently near the 1.2880-75 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.3075 region and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.3100-1.3110 confluence barrier.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3068
|Daily SMA50
|1.3031
|Daily SMA100
|1.2787
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3084
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3025
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3213
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.11 amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets.
Crypto market hyperspace mode On
The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.
Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.
USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains
Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.