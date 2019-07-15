GBP/USD technical analysis: The recent recovery falters near 1.2580-85 congestion zone

- The GBP/USD pair stalled its recent corrective bounce from six-month lows and once again started retreating from the 1.2580-85 congestion zone.
- The mentioned hurdle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2785-1.2440 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been losing positive momentum and maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart, supporting prospects for a fresh leg of a downfall, albeit lack of fresh catalyst might limit the downside.
Despite the intraday pullback, the pair has still managed to hold its neck above 200-hour SMA, which is closely followed by a support marked by 23.6% Fibo. level – around the 1.2520 region and the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Failure to defend the mentioned supports will indicate the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the recent swing lows, around the 1.2440 region.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move above the 1.2580-85 supply zone before positioning for a move beyond the 1.2600 round figure mark towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2645-50 zone (61.8% Fibo. level).
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2549
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2608
|Daily SMA50
|1.2702
|Daily SMA100
|1.2905
|Daily SMA200
|1.2892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2556
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
