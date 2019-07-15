GBP/USD technical analysis: The recent recovery falters near 1.2580-85 congestion zone

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The GBP/USD pair stalled its recent corrective bounce from six-month lows and once again started retreating from the 1.2580-85 congestion zone. 
  • The mentioned hurdle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2785-1.2440 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been losing positive momentum and maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart, supporting prospects for a fresh leg of a downfall, albeit lack of fresh catalyst might limit the downside.

Despite the intraday pullback, the pair has still managed to hold its neck above 200-hour SMA, which is closely followed by a support marked by 23.6% Fibo. level – around the 1.2520 region and the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

Failure to defend the mentioned supports will indicate the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the recent swing lows, around the 1.2440 region.

On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move above the 1.2580-85 supply zone before positioning for a move beyond the 1.2600 round figure mark towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2645-50 zone (61.8% Fibo. level).

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2549
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2572
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2608
Daily SMA50 1.2702
Daily SMA100 1.2905
Daily SMA200 1.2892
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.258
Previous Daily Low 1.2518
Previous Weekly High 1.258
Previous Weekly Low 1.244
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2556
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2494
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.247
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2619
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2658

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

