GBP/USD technical analysis: Spikes beyond 1.2400 handle, highest since July 26

- Brexit optimism continues to underpin the British Pound on Friday.
- Sustained move beyond 1.2370-80 region aggravates the up-move.
- Bulls are likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.2500 round figure.
The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its three-day-old consolidative trading range and climbed further beyond the 1.2400 round figure mark for the first time since July 26. The overnight rumours, indicating that the EU is prepared to grant another Brexit extension to the UK, continued underpinning the British Pound and provided a goodish lift.
Given the overnight bounce from 200-hour EMA, a sustained move beyond the 1.2370-80 supply zone was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and the latest leg of a sudden pick up during the early European session on Friday. Meanwhile, bullish oscillators on the daily chart further support prospects for an extension of the recent strong up-move.
However, slightly overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart might turn out to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and keeping a lid on any further appreciating move. Hence, any subsequent up-move seems more likely to confront some intermediate resistance near the 1.2435-40 region.
A sustained breakthrough the mentioned hurdle will further reinforce the near-term constructive outlook and set the stage for a possible move towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark. On the other hand, any pullback might now attract some dip-buying interest near the 1.2380-70 resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2405
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2334
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2228
|Daily SMA50
|1.228
|Daily SMA100
|1.2521
|Daily SMA200
|1.2743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2368
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2413
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1100 as markets digest ECB, ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY bulls struggling to defend 108.00 mark
Positive US-China trade developments continue to lend support. Bulls lacked conviction amid firming Fed rate cut expectations. Traders eye US retail sales data for some short-term impetus.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an early dip and jumped back above the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit remained well below the previous session's volatility swing high to weekly tops.
Forex Today: Hopes for a small trade deal boosts mood, EUR/USD digests ECB whipsaw, US consumer in focus
US President Donald Trump has said that he prefers a full deal with China rather than an interim deal. Nevertheless, the idea of a US-Sino accord that would include lower tariffs is underpinning markets.