GBP/USD technical analysis: Slides below mid-1.2200s post-UK PMI, remains vulnerable

- The overnight strong recovery once again faltered near the 1.2340-50 confluence zone.
- Disappointing UK construction PMI does little to provide any respite to the British Pound.
The GBP/USD pair on Tuesday staged a solid intraday bounce of over 125 pips from the 1.2200 neighbourhood - a support marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.2583 recent strong move up. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and once again faltered near the 1.2340-50 supply zone.
The mentioned barrier marks a confluence region - comprising of 200-hour EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level - and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. The pair met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and remained depressed following the release of yet another disappointing UK construction PMI.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the bearish territory on the daily chart. The set-up support prospects for a further depreciating move back towards the 1.2235-30 intermediate support en-route the 1.2200 round-figure mark.
Failure to defend the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent break below the 1.2170-65 horizontal zone will set the stage for a slide back towards testing sub-1.2100 levels. On the flip side, the 1.2280-85 region now seems to act as immediate resistance and any further recovery beyond the 1.2300 handle seems more likely to remain capped near 1.2340-50 region.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2257
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2381
|Daily SMA50
|1.2259
|Daily SMA100
|1.2443
|Daily SMA200
|1.2728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2496
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates recovery amid worries about the US economy
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, holding onto gains as the dollar remains pressured. Weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and disappointing auto sales weigh on the dollar. Odds of a rate cut have risen.
GBP/USD loses ground ahead of Boris Johnson's Brexit speech
GBP/USD is pressured below 1.23 amid elevated volatility due to Brexit uncertainty. PM Johnson is set to deliver a speech detailing his Brexit plan which the EU may reject. Construction PMI missed with 43.3.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed on recession fears, Boris Johnson set to reveal Brexit ultimatum, more NFP hints
Concerns about the health of the US economy continue weighing on the US dollar. US auto sales may have slipped by some 12% after several carmakers reported double-digit drops.