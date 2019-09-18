GBP/USD technical analysis: Rising wedge at the top inflates downside risk

- GBP/USD shows little resilience off-late.
- One-week-old rising wedge surrounding monthly tops questions buyers.
- 100-HMA adds strength to the formation’s support line.
GBP/USD portrays a short-term rising wedge bearish formation while trading near 1.2475 during the Asian session on Thursday.
The 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) signals lack of the momentum inside the key technical pattern, indicating brighter chances of a breakout.
With the bearish pattern surrounding monthly top, bulls are quite concerned about the pair’s downside break of 1.2450/45 area, including 100-hour simple moving average (HMA) and formation support, as it will confirm the bearish play towards early last-week highs surrounding 1.2380 and then to September 12 low near 1.2280.
During the pair’s declines below 1.2280, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of current month upside around 1.2240 and 1.2175 could lure the bears.
Meanwhile, 1.2510 and latest high close to 1.2530 can please near-term buyers prior to challenging them with a four-day-old rising trend-line, at 1.2540 now.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2474
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2277
|Daily SMA50
|1.2279
|Daily SMA100
|1.2507
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2528
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2393
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.269
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD: Rising wedge at the top inflates downside risk
GBP/USD portrays a short-term rising wedge bearish formation while trading near 1.2475 during the Asian session on Thursday. One-week-old rising wedge surrounding monthly tops questions buyers.
USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.
Gold drops on strength in the Greenback following a dubious Fed rate cut
Gold prices have dropped on the Federal Reserve decision whereby no real assurance of more cuts down the line were presented. However, the door has been left open which limits the downside potential in this move.
Australian Employment Preview: The Fed and then the RBA
Higher unemployment could set the stage for RBA cuts. Employment is expected to increase by 10,000 in August after July’s addition of 41,100. Federal Reserve rate decision and economic projections in the background