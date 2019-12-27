GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Price finds support and retakes the 1.30 hande

The GBP/USD price has pushed higher on Friday and pushed past the 1.30 handle.

The 1.29 level has been used as support at the technical level and 55 exponential moving average.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD has had a tough time since the election as a harder Brexit was being priced back in.

Now it seems the pair has found support at the 55 daily EMA and the technical support from the internal trendline.

The good news for the GBP bulls is that the 1.30 level has been taken again to the upside.

On the upside, the next resistance could be the 1.3340 level and 1.3515 post-election high.

Additional Levels