GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Price finds support and retakes the 1.30 hande

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The GBP/USD price has pushed higher on Friday and pushed past the 1.30 handle.
  • The 1.29 level has been used as support at the technical level and 55 exponential moving average.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD has had a tough time since the election as a harder Brexit was being priced back in.

Now it seems the pair has found support at the 55 daily EMA and the technical support from the internal trendline.

The good news for the GBP bulls is that the 1.30 level has been taken again to the upside.

On the upside, the next resistance could be the 1.3340 level and 1.3515 post-election high.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3062
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.3004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3088
Daily SMA50 1.2967
Daily SMA100 1.2645
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3016
Previous Daily Low 1.2951
Previous Weekly High 1.3423
Previous Weekly Low 1.2989
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2976
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2965
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2925
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.303
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3056
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3096

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

