GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Clings to key resistance trendline amid overbought RSI

- GBP/USD nears the seven month high.
- An upward sloping trend line since late-June, overbought conditions of RSI highlight October top as nearby support.
- Bulls can target May high, yearly top during the further rise.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3100 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair clings to a multi-month-old rising resistance line amid overbought conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI).
Sellers look for entry below October month high, at 1.3013, to take aim at November top surrounding 1.2985. Though, 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could restrict the pair’s further declines near 1.2930.
Should prices decline below 21-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September fall, at 1.2840, holds the key for the pair’s further south-run towards the previous month low near 1.2770 and 200-day EMA close to 1.2707.
On the contrary, bulls will wait for a successful break of Wednesday’s high of 1.3121 to target the May month top surrounding 1.3180.
Moreover, the pair’s extended rise past-1.3180 enables it to challenge 1.3270 and the yearly high around 1.3385.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3109
|Today Daily Change
|0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85%
|Today daily open
|1.2998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.289
|Daily SMA50
|1.2738
|Daily SMA100
|1.2507
|Daily SMA200
|1.2699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3013
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2925
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Aussie data: Retail Sales, ( 0% vs 0.3% exp ) Trade Balance, ( 450M vs 6100M exp ) sends AUD/USD -0.18%
AUD's marathon of data has continued today with the release of the October Retail Sales and Trade Balance. Note: Retail Sales was the main focus in these releases. AUD has dropped around 20 pips on the knee jerk and still counting.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average
USD/JPY is steady in the Asia open as we head into the later part of the week in anticipation of critical Aussie, EZ and US data as well as a likely barrage of continuous trade headlines.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful
Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-DMA while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
GBP/USD: Clings to key resistance trendline amid overbought RSI
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3100 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair clings to a multi-month-old rising resistance line amid overbought conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI).