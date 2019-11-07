GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under bearish spell below the 1.2900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows this Thursday.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2870 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
In October, the Cable jumped to levels not seen since mid-May 2019. The Cable is trying to break to the downside from a triangle pattern.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is drifting lower hitting new monthly lows this Thursday while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart.
 
 Sellers will likely be looking for a break below the 1.2821/1.2881 support zone which can lead to further weakness towards the 1.2730 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
Sterling/Dollar is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 1.2835 and the 1.2863 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.282
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.2856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2836
Daily SMA50 1.253
Daily SMA100 1.2451
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2898
Previous Daily Low 1.2843
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2877
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2834
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2889
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2921
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures