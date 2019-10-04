GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily lows, trading just above the 1.2300 handle

  • GBP/USD is off the daily lows after the release of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP).
  • The job report for September came in at 136K vs. 145K, while wages also disappointed at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is seen at the 1.2280 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Pound is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Non-Farm Payrolls came below expectations at 136K vs. 145K in September, while wages also disappointed at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast.
 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below 1.2280 can lead to 1.2240/20 and 1.2160 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange rate is challenging the 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the short term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2340/60 and 1.2420 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2311
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2253
Daily SMA100 1.2433
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2414
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2556

 

 

