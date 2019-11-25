GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable easing from daily highs, trading back below the 1.2900 handle

- The cable is starting the week with a small recovery, which aimed at the 1.2900 handle.
- The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2900/1.2916 resistance zone.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2885
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2821
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2821
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3012
