GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable coiling around 1.2538 key level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is consolidating near 1.2538 support.
  • Immediate resistance is seen at 1.2570 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is correcting up above the 1.2500 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD is coiling around 1.2538 support and the 50 SMA. The market is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting a bearish bias. 


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading below Thursday’s high and 1.2570. However GBP/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting that bears have still work to do to potentially resume the bear trend. Resistances can be seen near 1.2570 and 1.2617, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2544
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2521
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2609
Daily SMA50 1.2714
Daily SMA100 1.291
Daily SMA200 1.2894
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2572
Previous Daily Low 1.2489
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.254
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2482
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2444
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.261
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2648

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

