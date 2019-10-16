GBP/USD technical analysis: Brexit optimism pushes the Cable above the 1.2800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling, on the daily chart, is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). GBP/USD leaps above 1.28 as DUP reportedly accepts Brexit proposals on consent.
 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is extending the bull run above the 1.2800 handle while trading above its main SMAs. As bulls keep the pressure on the next resistance can be seen at the 1.2900 and 1.3000 figure.  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.2800 and 1.2700 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2845
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.2784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2405
Daily SMA50 1.2293
Daily SMA100 1.2413
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2801
Previous Daily Low 1.2602
Previous Weekly High 1.2707
Previous Weekly Low 1.2194
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3056

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

