Toney Connelly from the Irish broadcaster RTE reports that "two senior EU sources say the main stumbling block to a deal has been removed with the DUP accepting the latest proposals on consent"

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has expressed its concerns about the upcoming EU-UK Brexit deal. There are two problematic topics – a customs border in the Irish sea and a mechanism for democratic consent for citizens of Northern Ireland.

GBP/USD is jumping above 1.28. It is now trading at the highest since June. Cable peaked at 1.2839 before dipping below 1.28 once again. Other reports suggest that the news is premature.

Here is the move on the 15-minute chart.

more to come