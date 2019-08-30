GBP/USD technical analysis: Bears await a sustained break below weekly lows, around mid-1.2100s

- Brexit-related uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- Weakness below weekly lows should pave way for further downside.
The GBP/USD pair this week's retracement slide from levels just above the 1.2300 round figure mark – a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel - and remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Friday.
Given the recent downfall, the mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation – flag chart pattern – and point to persistent selling pressure, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts holding in the negative territory, sustained weakness below weekly lows – around the 1.2155 region – will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide back towards the 1.2100 handle.
A follow-through selling now seems to pave the way for a move towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, with some intermediate support near mid-1.2000s.
On the upside, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2200-1.2210 region, which if cleared decisively might prompt some short-covering move and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round figure mark.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2181
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2153
|Daily SMA50
|1.2362
|Daily SMA100
|1.2595
|Daily SMA200
|1.2768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2233
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.228
