GBP/USD technical analysis: 21-DMA limits immediate declines

- Declines following Doji drags the GBP/USD pair to 21-DMA.
- Upside capped by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, June 18 top may question sellers during the plunge.
GBP/USD portrays the aftermath of declines based on Monday's Doji candle while taking the rounds to 1.2670, near 21-DMA, while heading into the UK open on Wednesday.
Should sellers refrain from respecting the near-term moving average (MA), June 18 high near 1.2566 may act as an intermediate halt during the plunge towards the month’s bottom around 1.2506.
While 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is more likely to limit the pair’s declines past-1.2506, failure to do so highlights December 2018 low of 1.2480 and the year-to-date trough close to 1.2438 may lure the bears.
On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of January to March 2019 upside, at 1.2800, is likely a strong resistance for buyers to conquer in order to aim for April month low near 1.2865.
If bulls dominate past-1.2865, 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2909 and 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2923 could flash on their radars.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expecte
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2668
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2808
|Daily SMA100
|1.2952
|Daily SMA200
|1.2925
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2784
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2671
|Previous Weekly High
|1.275
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
