GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 1.3180 holds the key to further upside

- GBP/USD nears the May month top while showing a little momentum off-late.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond October top support further upside.
- Overbought RSI, May month high keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD traders modestly changed around 1.3160 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the recent stop in north-run make buyers doubtful.
As a result, sellers can look for entry below Wednesday’s high surrounding 1.3120 to revisit the 1.3015/10 region comprising October month high.
However, pair’s further declines can well divert the Bears to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September fall, at 1.2840.
Meanwhile, buyers are waiting for a sustained break of May month high of 1.3178, coupled with validation of further upside by pair’s rise past-1.3180, to target 1.3200 and 1.3270 numbers to the north. Increasing the odds of pair’s run-up are bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).
It should also be mentioned that Bull’s dominance beyond 1.3270 enables them to challenge the yearly top, marked in March, surrounding 1.3385.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43%
|Today daily open
|1.3104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2902
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2514
|Daily SMA200
|1.2698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3121
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2983
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3294
