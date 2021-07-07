GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3800 on Wednesday.
  • US dollar resilient ahead of FOMC minutes, disappointing ISM data.
  • The sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.

GBP/USD treads water on Wednesday’s Asian trading session. The pair fell sharply from the high of 1.3898  and touched the intraday low at 1.3773.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3794, down 0.04% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, stands at 92.55 with minute gains.  Investors await FOMC minutes release for an update on the Fed's future guidance on next policy steps. A more hawkish tone could underpin the demand for the US dollar.

The Institute of Service of Supply Management (ISM)  Non-Manufacturing PMI came at   60.1 in June compared to market forecasts of 63.5. The downbeat reading limited the gains for the greenback.

The US benchmark  10-year bond yields fell to 1.353% as investors react to the potential of slower economic growth.

On the other hand, the sterling is gaining some traction as the UK is ready to lift all coronavirus restrictions on July 19, subject to final approval on July 12.
 
Meanwhile, UK’s Ambassador  Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby said that it would be a challenge that the Belfast Good Friday Agreement survives to make sure that the intuitions in Northern Ireland (NI) stay strong. EU-UK spat over post-Brexit agreement on NI remained a pain area for the sterling.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3796
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3937
Daily SMA50 1.4025
Daily SMA100 1.395
Daily SMA200 1.366
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3898
Previous Daily Low 1.3773
Previous Weekly High 1.394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3732
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3851
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3749
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support

EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support

EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800

GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800

GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following a U-turn from the one-week top, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable takes rounds to an ascending support line from early February. 200-DMA lures bears, March-April lows add strength to the support.

GBP/USD News

Gold prints six-day uptrend around $1,800 on lackluster USD

Gold prints six-day uptrend around $1,800 on lackluster USD

Gold stays on the front foot around $1,801 during early Wednesday. Although market sentiment remains downbeat, mainly due to the renewed covid concerns, the recently sluggish US dollar moves seem to please the gold buyers of late. FOMC minutes eyed. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%

Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.

Read more

What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar

What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures