GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3800 on Wednesday.

US dollar resilient ahead of FOMC minutes, disappointing ISM data.

The sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.

GBP/USD treads water on Wednesday’s Asian trading session. The pair fell sharply from the high of 1.3898 and touched the intraday low at 1.3773.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3794, down 0.04% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, stands at 92.55 with minute gains. Investors await FOMC minutes release for an update on the Fed's future guidance on next policy steps. A more hawkish tone could underpin the demand for the US dollar.

The Institute of Service of Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing PMI came at 60.1 in June compared to market forecasts of 63.5. The downbeat reading limited the gains for the greenback.

The US benchmark 10-year bond yields fell to 1.353% as investors react to the potential of slower economic growth.

On the other hand, the sterling is gaining some traction as the UK is ready to lift all coronavirus restrictions on July 19, subject to final approval on July 12.



Meanwhile, UK’s Ambassador Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby said that it would be a challenge that the Belfast Good Friday Agreement survives to make sure that the intuitions in Northern Ireland (NI) stay strong. EU-UK spat over post-Brexit agreement on NI remained a pain area for the sterling.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3796 Today Daily Change -0.0004 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 1.38 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3937 Daily SMA50 1.4025 Daily SMA100 1.395 Daily SMA200 1.366 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3898 Previous Daily Low 1.3773 Previous Weekly High 1.394 Previous Weekly Low 1.3732 Previous Monthly High 1.4249 Previous Monthly Low 1.3787 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3821 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3851 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3749 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3699 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3874 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3949 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999



