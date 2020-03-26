GBP/USD taps 1.20 mark, over 1-week tops after Powell’s comments and ahead of BoE

- GBP/USD gained traction for the third straight session on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.
- The USD weakened further after Powell said that the Fed still has room for further policy easing.
- Market participants now shift focus to the latest BoE monetary policy update for a fresh impetus.
The bearish pressure around the greenback picked up paced in the last hour and lifted the GBP/USD pair to over one-week tops, around the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
Following the previous session's volatile swings and an early downtick to the 1.1775 region on Thursday, the pair caught some fresh bids and built on its recent recovery move from 35-year lows set last week.
The bullish mood for the third consecutive session, also marking the pair's fourth day of a positive move in the previous five, was exclusively sponsored by persistent offered bias surrounding the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of the uptick came after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in an interview on NBC Today, said that the US central bank still has room for more action to combat coronavirus crisis.
This comes on the back of the Fed's recent unlimited quantitative easing program and exerted some additional downward pressure on the already weaker greenback during the mid-European session.
Moving ahead, market participants now shift their focus to the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of England, which will influence the GBP price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1983
|Today Daily Change
|0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|1.188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2404
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2896
|Daily SMA200
|1.2673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1974
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2357
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: GBP/USD mute with BoE, US jobless claims highly anticipated
The BoE left rates and APP unchanged, as expected. Pound holding on higher ground amid a weaker dollar. US jobless claims are on course to surpass one million amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.