- GBP/USD rallies to a fresh multi-month high on Thursday amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- Powell’s dovish remarks on Wednesday drags US bond yields lower and weigh on the buck.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight solid bounce from the 1.1900 mark, or the weekly low and gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Thursday. The positive momentum remains uninterrupted through the early North American session and lifts spot prices to the 1.2200 mark, or the highest level since August 12.
The US Dollar struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains depressed near a multi-month low, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent a clear message on Wednesday that the US central bank could soon slow the pace of its policy tightening as soon as in December. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the Greenback.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor exerting downward pressure on the safe-haven buck and benefiting the high beta British Pound. The aforementioned supporting factors help offset the overnight dovish remarks by Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill. Even a bleak outlook for the UK economy fails to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the GBP/USD pair.
With the latest leg up, spot prices move back above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time in 2022. This could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP. Nevertheless, the technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.0144
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1786
|Daily SMA50
|1.1455
|Daily SMA100
|1.1647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally toward 1.0500 in the early American session. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October from 6.3% in September, triggering a US Dollar selloff ahead of ISM PMI data.
GBP/USD surges past 1.2200 as US Dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed above 1.2200 for the first time since early August on Thursday. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data weighs heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside as focus shifts to the ISM PMI report.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-month highs near $1,790
Gold price surged higher in the early American session on Thursday and reached its highest level in nearly four months at $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 3.6% after soft PCE inflation data from the US, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.