- GBP/USD is increasing more than 0.60% courtesy of the Fed’s Waller dovish comments.
- Fed’s Governor Bowman commented further rate hikes are needed if inflation progress halts.
- GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Bulls eye the August 30 high near the 1.2750 area.
GBP/USD rallies sharply for the fourth straight day as the Greenback tumbles following dovish remarks by US Federal Reserve officials, suggesting a deceleration in inflation would warrant lower rates. After those words, the major has printed a leg-up and trades above the 1.2700 figure, posting more than 0.60% gains.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as it gains momentum following Fed’s dovish remarks
Recently, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a hawkish member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), suggested that if inflation consistently declined, there was no reason to keep rates higher. That sent the S&P 500 rallying, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) plunged more than 0.50%, extending its losses toward the 102.63 area.
On the contrary, Fed’s Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank would need to raise rates higher if the disinflation process stalls.
Before Wall Street opened, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) revealed that home prices expanded 6.1% YoY in September. Recently, the Conference Board released November’s figures, which came at 12, exceeding forecasts of 101, and October’s downward revised number to 99.1.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden commented on Tuesday that monetary policy must remain restrictive to curb inflation, pushing against market participants' expectations that BoE would slash rates next year.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD extended its gains to a three month high, with buyers eyeing a test of the August 30 swing high at 1.2746, which, once cleared, could pave the way for GBP bulls to challenge the 1.2800 mark. On the flip side, if sellers drag the spot price below 1.2700, they could remain hopeful of lower prices, though they must reclaim the 1.2600 figure, ahead of 1.2550.
GBP7USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|1.263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2381
|Daily SMA50
|1.2269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2496
|Daily SMA200
|1.2459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
