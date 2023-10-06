GBP/USD surges above 1.2200 despite positive US Nonfarm Payrolls and high US yields

- GBP/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, climbing to 1.2240s amidst a backdrop of positive US labor market data.
- US Treasury bond yields echo a 'higher-for-longer' sentiment, while Fed officials present a somewhat moderated stance.
- Upcoming data, including US inflation figures and UK GDP, will influence the pair’s trajectory in the coming week.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) rallied for the third consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the North American session began to wind down ahead of the weekend. Although September’s Nonfarm Payrolls report was positive, the GBP/USD recovered after reaching multi-month lows of 1.2037 and has risen more than 1.70% towards 1.2240s.
Pound Sterling leaps vs. USD amid central bank divergence between the BoE and the Fed
During the week, the GBP/USD pair was driven by expectations of further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Even though most Fed speakers moderated their tone, US Treasury bond yields reflected the higher-for-longer mantra after reaching highs last seen in 2007. Michelle Bowman was the only Fed official who stated she would like to see another rate hike.
On the data front, the JOLTs Job Openings data was a prelude to today’s US Nonfarm Payrolls, which crushed estimates and the prior month's numbers. However, a moderate deceleration is business activity linked to the services sector portrays the slowing economy, but it remains expanding.
On the UK front, the S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI, although it exceeded estimates, deteriorated a tick. Speculations about a stagnating economy have trimmed the odds for additional tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), even though its Governor, Andrew Bailey, commented that inflation at around 6.7% would continue to fall amidst rates staying at around 5.25%.
Next week, the US economic docket will feature Fed speakers, producer and consumer price inflation figures, unemployment claims, and consumer sentiment. On the UK front, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would dictate the future direction for the Pound Sterling, along with the Goods Trade Balance and Industrial Production.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After printing a two-candlestick ‘bullis-engulfing’ chart pattern on Wednesday, price action exploded to the upside, but it has remained volatile, as Friday’s low pierced October 5 daily low of 1.2105. Buyers stepped in around the latter; consequently, the major reacted upwards of more than 100 pips. If the GBP/USD breaks above the September 29 latest swing high at 1.2271, the pair could rally towards 1.2300 and challenge the 1.2400 figure. Conversely, the Cable would remain subject to further selling pressure below 1.2271.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.2192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.229
|Daily SMA50
|1.2529
|Daily SMA100
|1.2609
|Daily SMA200
|1.2438
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2196
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2311
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
