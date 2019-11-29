GBP/USD struggles to remain strong as British media criticizes UK PM Johnson

- GBP/USD stays a little changed around one week high.
- The quote rallied Thursday after YouGov’s MRP indicator signaled Tory lead.
- UK PM Boris Johnson’s ignorance of some media appearances got criticized off-late.
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2910 ahead of the London open on Friday. The pair benefited from the polls showing sustained fame of the ruling Conservative Party. The reasons for the lack of further strength could be attributed to the United Kingdom (UK) PM Johnson’s step back from certain debates, TV shows that sparked anger.
Following the YouGov’s poll of a clear lead of the ruling Tory Party over the opposition Labour Party, allegations over the UK PM rose after he turned down debate on Channel 4 and is yet to confirm an interview with BBC’s Andrew Neil, as per the Independent. While opposition leaders have started using harsh words, media seems to support the backlash, which in turn could result in a loss of popularity ahead of the December election.
Additionally, the Conservative’s boss was recently criticized by the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of selling the National Healthcare Systems (NHS) to the United States, citing leaked government papers.
Other than receding odds of another strong poll favoring the Tory leadership, the US dollar’s (USD) recovery on the back of fewer harms from the Hong Kong Act could also be cited as a catalyst.
With this, the market’s risk tone stays mostly directionless with the US 10-year Treasury yields taking rounds to 1.77% with Asian equities flashing mixed signals.
Moving on, a half-day trading session in the US and a lack of data/events could keep markets less volatile. Though, trade/political headlines will remain as important drivers.
Technical Analysis
One-week-old falling trend line near 1.2950 and a monthly resistance-line close to 1.2980 hold the pair’s near-term upside limited. Alternatively, sellers look for entry below the three-week-old rising trend line around 1.2840.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2912
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2493
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2952
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2888
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2821
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2912
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
