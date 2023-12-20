GBP/USD struggles to recover 1.2680 after UK CPI miss softens Pound Sterling bids

- GBP/USD is waffling on the day, selling off across the board.
- UK November CPI inflation eased back more than expected.
- GBP finds some relief in easing US Dollar bids.
The GBP/USD is capped below 1.2680 after a below-expectations print of UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation sent the Pound Sterling (GBP) lower against the US Dollar (USD), dragging the pair back down through the 1.2700 handle and pinging 1.2630.
The Pound Sterling was easily the single worst performer of the major currency bloc on Wednesday, declining against all the other major currencies and shedding around half a percent following a half-hearted recovery from the day’s lows to get hung up just below 1.2680.
The UK’s latest Core CPI print missed market expectations early Wednesday. CPI inflation in November increased by 5.1% over the previous year, coming in below the market’s expected 5.6% versus October’s annualized 5.7% print.
Monthly CPI inflation declined unexpectedly, printing at -0.2% versus the market’s forecast of 0.1%, compared to October’s MoM flat read of 0.0%.
US Existing Home Sales improved in November, helping to bolster broad-market risk appetite and push the US Dollar back down, propping up the Pound Sterling and arresting the day’s declines in the GBP/USD. Existing Home Sales in the US showed 3.82 million pre-existing homes changed hands, above the 3.77 million forecast and rebounding from the 3.79 million print from October.
US Consumer Confidence also improved, showing consumers are cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook through December. The index of consumer economic expectations rose to 110.7 from November’s 101.0 (revised down slightly from 102.0).
The back half of the trading week will wrap up with US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures on Thursday, expected to hold steady at 5.2% in the third quarter, followed by Friday’s US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, as well as third-quarter UK GDP & Retail Sales.
UK GDP for the third quarter is forecast to hold flat at 0.0%, while UK Retail Sales in November are expected to have improved from -0.3% to 0.4%.
US PCE figures are expected to hold steady at 0.2% MoM in November.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The Pound Sterling’s decline against the US Dollar saw the GBP/USD decline into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2635, and a limited rebound sees the pair constrained in the midrange between the 200-hour SMA and the 50-hour SMA near 1.2690.
The GBP/USD is still on the top side of the 200-day SMA on the daily candlesticks, but a lack of bullish momentum is seeing the pair sag from recent highs into the 1.2800 handle, and a pullback risks a bearish extension back into low territory near the 50-day SMA at the 1.2400 handle.
GBP/USD Hourly Chart
GBP/USD Daily Chart
(This article was corrected on December 20 at 19:55 to clarify in the first paragraph that the GBP/USD pair fell back below 1.2700, not 1.2270; also to specify UK Core CPI, not CPI in paragraph three)
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2663
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2624
|Daily SMA50
|1.2405
|Daily SMA100
|1.245
|Daily SMA200
|1.2509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2762
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2794
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2501
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens Premium
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2600
The Pound was one of the worst-performing currencies on Wednesday following softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK. GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US Dollar, approaching 1.2600.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.