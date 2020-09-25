GBP/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined below mid-1.2700s ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD quickly reverses a mid-European session dip to sub-1.2700 levels.
  • Soothing Brexit-related comments extended some support to the sterling.
  • Coronavirus jitters continued underpinning the USD and capped the upside.

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 50 pips in the last hour and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, just below mid-1.2700s.

The pair continued showing some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA and quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to sub-1.2700 levels. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was led by some optimistic Brexit related comments.

The UK PM spokesman crossed the wires in the last hour and said that they are working hard to reach a deal with the EU. The spokesman also said that the UK has useful exchanges with the EU in recent weeks and is working with the EU on N.Ireland Brexit protocol.

The spokesman further added that the UK will strengthen pandemic restrictions if needed. This comes amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which continued benefitting the US dollar's safe-haven status and capped any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair.

The latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures turned out to be short-lived, instead was overshadowed by concerns that the second wave of the coronavirus infections could derail the economic recovery. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment.

It will now be interesting to see if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the intraday bounce or the lack of any follow-through buying prompt traders to initiate some fresh bearish positions. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end the week on a downbeat note.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2743
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3019
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.273
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2781
Previous Daily Low 1.269
Previous Weekly High 1.3007
Previous Weekly Low 1.2777
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.288

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders

EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders

US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs. 

GBP/USD News

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.

Gold News

Binance blacklisted in Russia

Binance blacklisted in Russia

The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist. 

Read more

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures