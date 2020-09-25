GBP/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined below mid-1.2700s ahead of US data

- GBP/USD quickly reverses a mid-European session dip to sub-1.2700 levels.
- Soothing Brexit-related comments extended some support to the sterling.
- Coronavirus jitters continued underpinning the USD and capped the upside.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 50 pips in the last hour and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, just below mid-1.2700s.
The pair continued showing some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA and quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to sub-1.2700 levels. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was led by some optimistic Brexit related comments.
The UK PM spokesman crossed the wires in the last hour and said that they are working hard to reach a deal with the EU. The spokesman also said that the UK has useful exchanges with the EU in recent weeks and is working with the EU on N.Ireland Brexit protocol.
The spokesman further added that the UK will strengthen pandemic restrictions if needed. This comes amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which continued benefitting the US dollar's safe-haven status and capped any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair.
The latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures turned out to be short-lived, instead was overshadowed by concerns that the second wave of the coronavirus infections could derail the economic recovery. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment.
It will now be interesting to see if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the intraday bounce or the lack of any follow-through buying prompt traders to initiate some fresh bearish positions. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end the week on a downbeat note.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2743
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3019
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.273
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2781
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.288
