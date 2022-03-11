GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains post-UK macro data, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD staged modest recovery from the lowest level since November 2020 touched on Friday.
- Stability in the equity markets, retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended support.
- Mostly upbeat UK macro data failed to impress bulls amid worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and might now be looking to build on the intraday gains beyond the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
The pair reversed an early dip to the 1.3070-1.3065 area, or the lowest level since November 2020, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction or strong follow-through buying. Signs of stability in the equity markets, along with modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying on the last day of the week.
The British pound drew additional support from better-than-expected UK monthly GDP report, which came in to show that the economy expanded by 0.8% in January as against 0.2% anticipated. Adding to this, Industrial and Manufacturing Production recorded a monthly growth of 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, both surpassing expectations. The data reaffirm expectations that the Bank of England will go ahead and hike interest rates at the upcoming meeting.
That said, growing market worries about the worsening situation in Ukraine and the risk of a further escalation in the conflict between Russia and Western powers capped any optimistic move in the markets. This, along with Thursday's strong US CPI print, acted as a tailwind for the greenback and kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3094
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3408
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.346
|Daily SMA200
|1.3632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
